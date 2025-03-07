No. 3 Hawaii takes down Lindenwood in 4 sets

Opposite Kristian Titriyski put down a match-high 19 kills with a team-high eight digs and the third-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team was tested before putting away Lindenwood 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23 tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,606 watched UH come back from down 15-10 in the fourth set to avoid going to a fifth set.

Freshman Finn Kearney, currently fourth on the UH depth chart at outside hitter, played the final two sets and provided the Hawaii offense with some balance, finishing with seven kills while hitting .500.

Setter Tread Rosenthal, who put away his fifth kill on match point to end it, added 37 assists, six digs and three blocks.

Carter Stenmark and Jacob Christopher each had 14 kills to lead the Lions (4-11), who took their first set in eight tries against UH (17-1) in the second set.

Adrien Roure added 11 kills for UH, which returns to the court for the Outrigger Invitational next week with three matches in three days.