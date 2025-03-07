Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, March 7, 2025 73° Today's Paper

Breaking NewsSports Breaking

No. 3 Hawaii takes down Lindenwood in 4 sets

By Billy Hull

Today Last updated 10:13 p.m.

Opposite Kristian Titriyski put down a match-high 19 kills with a team-high eight digs and the third-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team was tested before putting away Lindenwood 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23 tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,606 watched UH come back from down 15-10 in the fourth set to avoid going to a fifth set.

Freshman Finn Kearney, currently fourth on the UH depth chart at outside hitter, played the final two sets and provided the Hawaii offense with some balance, finishing with seven kills while hitting .500.

Setter Tread Rosenthal, who put away his fifth kill on match point to end it, added 37 assists, six digs and three blocks.

Carter Stenmark and Jacob Christopher each had 14 kills to lead the Lions (4-11), who took their first set in eight tries against UH (17-1) in the second set.

Adrien Roure added 11 kills for UH, which returns to the court for the Outrigger Invitational next week with three matches in three days.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide