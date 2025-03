Hawaii head coach Rich Hill gestures from the third base line during the third inning of a college baseball game against Northeastern, Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Honolulu.

And now it gets interesting …

After three pre-conference weekends, the Hawaii and UC Riverside baseball teams open Big West play today in a three-game series at the Riverside Baseball Complex on the UCR campus.

“No. 1 conference on the West Coast, no debate anymore,” UH coach Rich Hill said of the 11-team Big West. “Every team, every weekend will be tough.”

UCR coach Justin Johnson said both teams are comparable in competitiveness, as well as armed with strong starting pitching.

“Our guys just battle and fight,” Johnson said of the 8-5 Highlanders. “We’ve had walk-off wins. We’ve come back and tied games in the ninth inning. It’s going to be a nine-inning battle every single game. Guys have competed until the last out — win, lose or draw.”

Hill said: “That’s their trademark this year. They have a lot of grit. They just lock arms, and they’re very tough kids.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Both teams have overcome the loss of sparkplug players. Outfielder Isaiah Hernandez went 2-for-6 in UCR’s first two games before suffering a wrist injury. He has not played since. “We’ve had to juggle some guys back and forth because of that,” Johnson said.

After hitting .249 in the four-game series against Utah Valley and Utah Tech, the Highlanders have hit .343 in the next four games, including .380 in two games against Utah.

“I think our guys have made some adjustments,” Johnson said. “And that’s why you’re lucky enough to have some nonconference series prior to conference to figure some things out. We have to figure out where guys belong in the lineup.”

There are no questions about the cleanup spot. Left fielder Jayden Lopez tops the Highlanders with two homers and a .373 batting average.

UH has adjusted after losing shortstop and leadoff hitter Jordan Donahue to a hamate injury in his right hand in the season opener. Center fielder Matthew Miura and second baseman Shunsuke Sakaino are hitting a collective .421 as leadoff hitters.

The Highlanders also have developed a starting rotation. Matthew O’Brien, Kurt Marton, Matthew Flores and Charlie Dohemann have each started three games. Because each Big West series is three games, Dohemann is likely to be used as a mid-week starter in one-off games or as a long reliever.

O’Brien, a three-pitch left-hander, will start tonight. Marton, who overcame a blister last week, will start Saturday. Flores, who began his college career at UH, will pitch in the series finale. In 15 innings, Flores has walked four and struck out 21.

“I don’t think we have an ace,” Johnson said. “We have three pitchers who pitch well.”

Hill said the ’Bows’ rotation will be Sebastian Gonzalez today, Itsuki Takemoto on Saturday and Liam O’Brien on Sunday. O’Brien has yet to relinquish an earned run in 171⁄3 innings. He has allowed only a bunt single.

“There are a lot of concerns about Hawaii,” Johnson said. “Rich does a phenomenal job of getting his guys ready. They’ve hit over .300. Their team ERA is 3.35. They stole 27 bases. They suicide squeeze. They put a lot of pressure on you in a lot of different ways. Hawaii is a really good baseball team. There’s a lot more things than them just competing that worry me about Hawaii. I think it’s going to be a good series.”

Hill said he expects conditions to be suitable after Thursday’s evening practice in “cold, windy, beanie weather.”