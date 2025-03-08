Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, March 8, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Help needed in finding woman, 77, with dementia

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:19 p.m.

COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS Elizabeth Rodriguez

COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

Elizabeth Rodriguez

Police and CrimeStoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman, who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Elizabeth Rodriguez was last seen 4 p.m. Friday at her Kapiolani Boulevard area home.

She is known to frequent the Kapahulu, Makiki and McCully areas, police said.

Her family is concerned for her safety and well-being, police said.

Rodriguez is of Filipino descent, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jogging pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide