Help needed in finding woman, 77, with dementia

Police and CrimeStoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman, who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Elizabeth Rodriguez was last seen 4 p.m. Friday at her Kapiolani Boulevard area home.

She is known to frequent the Kapahulu, Makiki and McCully areas, police said.

Her family is concerned for her safety and well-being, police said.

Rodriguez is of Filipino descent, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jogging pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.