Letter: City efficiency shines in cashing taxpayer’s check

The City and County of Honolulu has faced considerable criticism lately for everything from the bloated rail budget to delays in issuing approvals for building permits. This might lead one to believe that the city’s inefficiency extends to all areas of government. Don’t despair.

I recently experienced city efficiency firsthand. On Feb. 7, I mailed a check for my property tax to the city agency responsible for its collection. On Feb. 10, my check was cashed and the funds withdrawn from my account. Can’t get much more efficient than that.

Erick Ahlgren

Kailua

