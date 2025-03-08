Letter: Make fishnet soliciting on roads against the law

The fishnet begging on the curbs and medians are getting out of hand. Every weekend I see families send very young kids onto the median with fishnets asking for money to fund trips for sports teams.

First of all, there are safety issues with 4- to 5-year-olds standing on the median or even on the curbs. Second issue is the lessons we are teaching our kids. Shouldn’t we be teaching our kids to work for the money?

If asking for donations, maybe give a simple cookie as a gesture of thanks. What happened to garage sales, car washes, Zippy’s chili tickets? When did it become OK to beg for money to go on vacation? Soliciting on city or state property should be against the law.

Derek Watoka

Kapolei

