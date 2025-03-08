Letter: Trolleys for tourists should require seat belts

A question of concern arises about tour trolleys as they travel through town. Why don’t tourist trolleys have safety seat belts that passengers are required to use?

Tourists are usually adults who are enjoying the tours, chatting and often standing to get a better view of the area. No seat belts are in view or in use. Why isn’t a basic safety requirement required for passengers who must understand the need for safety on open vehicles that travel long distances, often in heavy traffic? Must someone be badly injured before the safety precaution is enforced?

Nohea Chang

Nuuanu

