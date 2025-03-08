Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii News

Honolulu Festival kicks off with cultural exchange, education

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 12:22 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM As a Honolulu Festival first-day tradition, about 560 Hawaii students from 14 schools had the opportunity Friday to interact with cultural performers from Japan and other Pacific Rim nations. The students engaged in fun, hands-on cultural activities with the performers and learned about their dances, songs and traditions. Lunalilo Elementary third graders, including RJ Achusky, front, learned how to bon dance from members of the sister city Edogawaku Bon Dance Team at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lanakila Elementary third grader Ariyah Dameron-Aranton learned Japanese calligraphy Friday from Shiori Nakamura, left, of Doshisha University in Japan, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Jon Itomura, right, talked about Japanese mikoshi Friday to Lanakila Elementary third graders during the first day of the 2025 Honolulu Festival at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
