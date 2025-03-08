Hawaii softball team wins Big West opener

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Addison Kostrencich scattered seven hits in a complete-game performance as the Hawaii softball team beat Long Beach State 6-1 on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Kostrencich walked two and struck out two for the Rainbow Wahine (15-8, 1-0 Big West). Liliana Thomas batted 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs, and Chloe Borges also homered.

The Beach fell to 9-9, 0-1.

UH Hilo men lose to top-seeded Point Loma

The Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team’s season came to an end after a 71-65 loss to Point Loma in Friday’s semifinals of the PacWest Tournament in San Rafael, Calif.

Jessiya Villa and Julio Montes II each scored 13 points for the No. 4 seeded Vulcans (19-13). Nadjrick Peat finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Zack Paulsen scored 35 points for the top-seeded Sea Lions (26-5).

Doyle lifts UH water polo team over UCSB

Bernadette Doyle finished with five goals on five shot attempts, three assists and four steals as the No. 3 Hawaii women’s water polo team beat No. 19 UC Santa Barbara 15-7 on Friday in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Jordan Wedderburn and Camile Radosavljevic each added three goals for the Rainbow Wahine (11-3, 1-0 Big West). Daisy Logtens made eight saves.

Imani Clemons scored three goals for the Gauchos (13-9, 0-2).