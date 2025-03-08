Punahou shows off strong senior class in ILH softball opener

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Senior power is a super power for the Punahou Buffanblu.

Senior pitcher Paige Brunn hurled four scoreless innings while Lexi Hinahara and Li‘i Brown homered as No. 5-ranked Punahou posted a 13-1, five-inning TKO win over Mid-Pacific on a gusty Friday afternoon in lower Manoa.

It was the ILH regular-season opener for Punahou (7-1 overall).

Brunn allowed just three hits with two strikeouts and two walks for the win. Mid-Pacific came into the game averaging 10 runs per game.

“We had a lot of good energy today, excited and supporting each other,” said Brunn, who had good command of her drop and riser. “Lexi did a good job of calling the pitches. I trust her.”

Austen Kinney started at first base and delivered a two-run double, then pitched the fifth inning in relief. Kinney hadn’t pitched until this year.

“It’s a good start for our new season,” Buffanblu coach Dave Eldredge said. “Paige’s strike ratios were high. She’s firm and she keeps filling the (strike) zone. She’s going to make the opponents beat her.”

Kealoha Cox went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead a balanced Punahou attack. Coming off an 8-all tie with Kalani on Wednesday, Punahou is now averaging 10.4 runs per game. The only blemish was a 5-1 loss to No. 1 Mililani at the Trojan Classic on Feb. 14.

Punahou has a bit of a break before hosting ‘Iolani Wednesday. Then, there’s a battle at Sand Island with Maryknoll on March 15. Having one of the most seasoned rosters in the league doesn’t hurt.

“We’ve got seven seniors out there on the field. Together as a group, they feel confident because they’ve been playing with each other for a long time and they have each other’s backs,” Eldredge said. “I’m excited about the middle of the lineup. They’ve all got some pop. Taryn (Ho) is leading off. We’ve got girls who can swing. Our concern right now is consistency.”

Punahou chased MPI starter Aly Umemoto after just two innings. She allowed seven runs on eight hits with one strikeout and one walk. Mid-Pacific dropped to 0-2 in ILH play (6-6 overall).

“There were some good things. We pitched to contact. We had the bases loaded a couple of times,” MPI coach Aiko Gojo said.

The Owls lost to ‘Iolani, 10-6, on Wednesday. They posted a 6-4 mark in nonconference action, posting notable wins over Kaiser, Pearl City and Maui. The ILH is, as always, a gauntlet.

“It’s a long season and only the second game of the year. We’ve got a lot of season left,” Gojo said.

Hinahara broke the ice in the bottom of the first for Punahou. With one out, Hinahara sent a full-count pitch over the left-field fence, bouncing off the wooden wall that surrounds construction of the Mary Kawena Pukui Learning Center.

Mid-Pacific loaded the bases with one out in the top of the second inning, but Brunn retired Liya Siu on a 1-2-3 double play to end the threat.

Punahou scored six runs in the top of the second. With one out and Sydney Capello on second base, Taimane Mata‘afa-Alferos singled to right, scoring Capello for a 2-0 lead. Brunn followed with a single, and Sera Tokumaru struck out

Ho then singled to left, scoring Brunn from second base. Hinahara reached base on an infield single to load the bases. Kinney then lined a double to left, plating Tokumaru and Hinahara for a 5-0 lead.

Brown then hammered a two-run homer to dead center, opening the Buffanblu lead to 7-0. That ended Umemoto’s day in the pitcher’s circle, replaced by left fielder Anu Wong.

Capello greeted Wong with a double to left and scored on a single to left by Cox. After a single by Mata‘afa-Alferos, Cox raced home from third base on a wild pitch for a 10-0 Punahou lead.