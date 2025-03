Scoreboard – March 8, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

PacWest: Biola vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA East: Castle at Kailua; Kaiser vs. Kalani at Kahala Community Park field; Moanalua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Campbell; Waipahu vs. Leilehua at Wahiawa Middle School field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Kaimuki, 11 a.m.; Kahuku at Waialua, 3 p.m.; Radford at Kapolei, 3 p.m.; Kalaheo at Waianae, 3 p.m.; McKinley vs. Farrington, 3 p.m. at Lanakila District Park field.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Heineken Queen’s Cup, Tulane vs. St. Mary’s (Calif.), 8:30 a.m.; Chaminade vs. Hawaii, 9:45 a.m.; San Francisco vs. Washington, 11 a.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach, Waikiki.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Field.

ILH Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 10 a.m. ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five at Kamehameha I-AA, noon.

OIA East: Castle at Moanalua; Kalani at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli, 10 a.m.; Waianae at Campbell, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Leilehua 3 p.m. at Kaala Elementary School field.

OIA Division II: Waipahu vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m. at Hauula Playground field.

OIA East: Roosevelt at Kailua; Kalani at Kalaheo; Kahuku at McKinley; Moanalua vs. Farrington at Kalakaua Distict Park. Matches start at 2 p.m. Pearl City at Kapolei; Campbell at Radford; Aiea at Waialua. Matches start at 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: field events at 1 p.m; running events at 2 p.m. at Punahou.

OIA: Meets at Kaiser, Roosevelt, Pearl City, starting at 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Island Pacific at Maryknoll, 1:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani I-AA vs. Hanalani, 1:30 p.m. at Hawaii Baptist.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Punahou, 2 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

Varsity I-AA: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 1 p.m.

OIA girls: Kahuku vs. Moanalua, 2 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Mililani, 3:05 p.m.; Kailua vs. Kalaheo, 5:15 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SUNDAY

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at Sand Island Park.

TENNIS

BIG WEST MEN

At Davis, Calif

Friday

UC Davis 4, Hawaii 1

Singles

Ryan Torres (UCD) vs. Azuma Visaya (UH) 6-4, 6-7 (8), 1-0, unfinished

Quinn Snyder (UH) def. Lucas Bollinger (UCD) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

Kaveh Taheri (UCD) def. Karl Collins (UH) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Perry DiGiulio (UCD) vs. Diego Dalisay (UH) 4-6, 6-2, 5-4, unfinished

Sam De Vries (UCD) def. Tianhao Hou (UH) 6-2, 6-1

Eduardo Gonzalez (UCD) def. Andy Hernandez (UH) 6-2, 1-6, 6-3

Doubles

Bollinger/Taheri (UCD) vs. Visaya/Hou (UH) 5-5, unfinished

Torres/Ivan Savkin (UCD) def. Dalisay/ Collins (UH) 6-4

DiGiulio/De Vries (UCD) def. Snyder/ Hernandez (UH) 6-3

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

Friday

At Vulcan Field

Hawaii Hilo 2, Azusa Pacific 0

W—Chloe Sales (three-hitter, one walk, three strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Hilo: Hailey Gibson 2-2; Victoria Macias 2b; Lexie Tilton HR.

Azusa Pacific 5, Hawaii Hilo 2

Leading hitter—Hilo: Jayda Favela 3-4, 2 runs.

ILH

Friday

Varsity I

At Punahou

Punahou 12, Mid-Pacific 1, 5 inn.

W—Paige Brunn.

Leading hitters—Pun: Taryn Ho 2-3, 2 RBis; Lexi Hinahara 3-4, HR, 2 runs; Austen Kinney 2b, 2 RBIs; Li’i Brown HR, 3 RBIs; Sydney Capello 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Kealoha Cox 2-3, 2 runs; Taimane Mata’afa-Alferos 2-2.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Friday

Boys JV I

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-17, 25-14

WATER POLO

ILH

Friday

Girls

Varsity I-AA

Punahou 10, ‘Iolani 4.

Goal scorers— Pun: Emma Kimura 2, Lauren Tay 2, Olivia Singer, Izzy Lee, Dominique Garcia, Gemma Canavari, Anolani Leafchild, Paige Huang. Iol: Kahea Miskella 2, Kendra-Ray Nishikawa 2

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Friday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Biola 7, Chaminade 4, 7 inn.

Leading hitters—CU: Alex Greb 2-4, 3b; Cade Fujii HR, 2 RBIs; Andrew Karns 3-4, 2b. Biola 7, Chaminade 2, 7 inn. Leading hitters—CU: Jake Harper 3-4; Casey Kudell 2b; Cade Fujii 2-4, 2b; Jackson Dorn 3b.

At Francis Wong Stadium

First Game

Hawaii Hilo 5, Azusa Pacific 4, 9 inn.

W—Xavier Pressley. Leading hitters— Hilo: Noah Lane 2-5; Arthur Soto 2-3; Braeden Mondeau 2b, 2 RBIs. Note: Noah Lane scored the winning run for the Vulcans on a two-out balk in the bottom of the ninth inning. With a runner at third, the Tigers intentionally walked two batters to load the bases. The Azusa Pacific pitcher was called for a balk because he did not come set. The game was scheduled for seven innings.

Thursday

At Les Murakami Stadium

Chaminade 6, Biola 5

W—Mac Elske. S—Brennen Panis.

Leading hitters—CU: Casey Kudell 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alex Greb 2-4, 2 RBIs; Cade Fujii 2 runs; Andrew Karns 2-3; Jake Harper 3b.

At Francis Wong Stadium

Hawaii Hilo 2, Azusa Pacific 1, 10 inn.

W—Xavier Pressley. Leading hitters— Hilo: Vance Oshiro 3-5; Braeden Mondeau 2-3, 2b; Noah Nakaoka 2-3; Cody Min HR. Note: The Vulcans scored the winning run on Braeden Mondeau’s two-out basesloaded walk, which scored Vance Oshiro.

BIIF

Friday

Pahoa 7, Hawaii Prep 0

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE

Heineken Queen’s Cup

At Queen’s Beach, Waikiki

Friday

No. 15 Hawaii 3, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 2

Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) def. Allie Cataldo/Hannah Couch (SMC) 21-18, 21-19

Alana Embry/Julia Lawrenz (UH) def. Nya Crump/Chloe Swanson (SMC) 21-8, 21-15

Sedona Sherman/Angie Bour (SMC) def. Sydney Miller/Sydney Amiatu (UH) 18-21, 21-19, 15-12

Jesse Mann/Jasmine Wandeler (UH) def. Hannah Glick/Genevieve Bane (SMC) 21-17, 21-15

Delaney Nicholls/Grace Travis (SMC) def. Kristen Serrano/Sophie Buschmann (UH) 22-20, 17-21, 15-11

No. 17 Washington 4, No. 15 Hawaiii 1

Teila Allen/Jade Sadeiko (WAS) def. Caprice Lorenzo/Sarah Burton (UH) 23-21, 11-21, 15-13

Julia Lawrenz/Alana Embry (UH) def. Katarina Pantovic/Lauren Wilcock (WAS) 21-12, 21-18

Brooke Balue/Niki Egan (WAS) def. Sydney Amiatu/Sydney Miller (UH) 21-10, 21-19

Emma Hohenauer/Sarah Wilcock (WAS) def. Jesse Mann/Jasmine Wandeler (UH) 21-13, 21-15

Alina Urzua/Hannah Doyle (WAS) def. Kristen Serrano/Sophie Buschmann (UH) 21-17, 14-21, 16-14

No. 15 Hawaii 5, San Francisco 0

Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) def. Kaydence Stormes/McKenna Towne (USF) 21-17, 21-15

Alana Embry/Julia Lawrenz (UH) def. Letizia Aquilino/Rylie Reeves (USF) 21-11, 21-13

Jesse Mann/Jasmine Wandeler (UH) def. Rainie Stevens/Jacquelyn Strawn (USF) 21-9, 21-18

Sydney Miller/Sydney Amiatu (UH) def. Branson Lennon/Burkleigh Smith (USF) 21-18, 21-12

Tessa Marocco/Kasen Rosenthal (UH) def. Francesca Stanschus/Michalina Rola (USF) 18-21, 21-9, 15-10

Tulane 5, Chaminade 0

Emily Heintzelman/McKenzie Cutler (TUL) def. Mahala Ka’apuni/Nanna Inoue (CU) 21-10, 21-13

Skylar Ensign/Molly Trodd (TUL) def. Grace Talpash/Leilani Ama (CU) 21-16, 21-13

Avery Burks/Amelia Mullen (TUL) def. Letizia Cammillucci/Anna Stucchi (CU) 21-12, 20-22, 15-13 Samantha Green/Madison Hall (TUL) def. Brooklyn Poling/DeLaney Poling (CU) 21-6, 21-13

Alexandra Hennessey/Teona Treskounov (TUL) def. Kanoelehua Misipeka/Kendall Rios (CU) 21-12, 22-20

Thursday

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 4, Chaminade 1

Allie Cataldo/Hannah Couch (SMC) def. Mahala Ka’apuni/Nanna Inoue (CU) 21-13, 21-8

Chloe Swanson/Nya Crump (SMC) def. Leilani Ama/Grace Talpash (CU) 21-18, 19-21, 15-10

Letizia Cammillucci/Anna Stucchi (CU) def. Sedona Sherman/Angie Bour (SMC) 21-17, 18-21, 15-10

Genevieve Bane/Hannah Glick (SMC) def. Kendall Rios/Sina Bauer (CU) 21-14, 21-5

Grace Travis/Delaney Nicholls (SMC) def. Tabby Alle/Kanoelehua Misipeka (CU) 21-13, 21-14

No. 17 Washington 5, Chaminade 0

Teila Allen/Jade Sadeiko (WAS) def. Leilani Ama/Grace Talpash (CU) 21-18, 21-13

Lauren Wilcock/Katarina Pantovic (WAS) def. Mahala Ka’apuni/Nanna Inoue (CU) 21-9, 21-14

Brooke Balue/Niki Egan (WAS) def. Letizia Cammillucci/Anna Stucchi (CU) 21-13, 21-18

Emma Hohenauer/Sarah Wilcock (WAS) def. Kendall Rios/Kanoelehua Misipeka (CU) 21-15 21-7

Alina Urzua/Hannah Doyle (WAS) def. Brooklyn Poling/DeLaney Poling (CU) 21-12 21-10