McBee breaks Hawaii’s 3-point record in win over Cal State Northridge

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team used a 10-point first-quarter run to take control and MeiLani McBee celebrated her senior night by breaking the school career record for 3-pointers as the Rainbow Wahine cruised to a 62-36 victory over Cal State Northridge tonight.

Lily Wahinekapu, another of six seniors playing their final home game, led the early run and scored a game-high 18 points in front of a crowd of 2,646 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Brooklyn Rewers, another senior, posted all seven of her points and nine of her 13 rebounds in the first half.

The Wahine (22-8, 16-4 Big West) clinched sole possession of their third Big West regular season championship in four years with the victory. The Matadors fell to 4-25 and 2-18.

UH advances to the semifinals as top-seed of the Big West tournament next week in Henderson, Nev.

McBee made a 3-pointer with 1:08 left in the third quarter to tie Amy Atwell’s UH career record of 205. She then broke the record with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter.

The other three UH seniors all scored, too: Kelsie Imai (9), Mia ‘Uhila (6), and Hallie Birdsong (2).

Former UH player Nnenna Orji led CSUN with 15 points and scored the first basket of the game. But Orji went to the bench with her second foul at 7:45 of the first quarter, and the Wahine scored the next 10 points.

Rewers made two free throws to tie it, and Wahinekapu scored on a fastbreak to make it 4-2. She then broke away again after a CSUN miss and made two free throws.

The Wahine extended the lead to 10-2 before Alondra Perez made two free throws to end the CSUN drought at 1:37.

Imai and ‘Uhila scored immediately to make it 15-4.

Orji returned to start the second quarter and had eight of CSUN’s points when she hit a layup to close it to 22-12 with about 3 minutes left before halftime.

Rewers hit a 3-pointer and Hawaii led 27-12 at halftime.

Neither team shot well in the first half. Hawaii was 8-for-30 from the field and CSUN was 4-for-29.

CSUN missed its first 18 3-point shots before Jenna Kilty hit one in the third quarter, making it 38-20.

Senior student manager Paige Astley was also honored with the senior players after the game.