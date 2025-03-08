UC Riverside topples Hawaii in 13 innings

Robert Pitts singled home David Whittle from second base with the winning run as UC Riverside beat Hawaii 4-3 victory at The Plex on the Highlanders’ campus.

Whittle opened the 13th inning with a double over right fielder Jared Quandt’s reach. Ethan Bergan’s bunt was caught by UH reliever Zac Tenn for the first out.

With first base open, the ’Bows decided to pitch to Pitts, who reached base on four of his five plate appearances. Pitts then singled to center to end the ’Bows’ longest game of the season. The ’Bows had four walk-off hits in their 11 victories.

The ’Bows fell to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big West. UCR is 9-6 and 1-1.

First pitch is at 10 a.m. Hawaii time for Sunday’s finale of the three game Big West series.

The ’Bows trailed 3-2 entering the ninth. Draven Nushida had a one-out single and went to second on Matt Hudson’s balk. Kamana Nahaku’s single to right scored Nushida to tie it 3-all.