HFD deploys helicopter to rescue injured hiker from Kuliouou Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department was summoned today to airlift an injured hiker from the Kuliouou Trail in Aina Haina.

A 911 call at 12:34 p.m. reported that a man in his 50s had been hiking for approximately 50 minutes when he suffered an injury and was unable to descend the trail on his own.

HFD dispatched six units staffed by 17 personnel. The first unit arrived on the scene at 12:45 p.m. and sent rescuers up the trail on foot to begin the ground search while additional units secured a landing zone at Kuliouou District Park in preparation for helicopter operations.

Rescuers arrived at the hiker’s location at 1:19 p.m., where they conducted a medical assessment and provided treatment. The hiker was then safely airlifted to the nearby landing zone, where his medical care was transferred to an Emergency Medical Services crew at 1:48 p.m.