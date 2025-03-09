Maui motorcyclist killed in collision with Wailuku bridge

Maui County recorded its fourth traffic fatality of 2025 — twice the number than at this time last year — when a 40-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Wailuku.

Maui police said the incident happened at approximately 11:46 p.m. when a black 2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle traveling west on West Kaahumanu Avenue veered right and struck a curb and embankment before colliding head-on into the northeast corner of the Ting’s Bridge retaining wall.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, according to police, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Wailuku resident’s name was being withheld to allow for family notification.

Police are investigating whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.