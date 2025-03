Some 300 hundred people lined both sides of Beretania Street near the state Capitol on Tuesday to protest wide-ranging issues, including the policies of President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, facism and billionaire rule — and to support USAID, Ukraine and human rights.

We live in a violent world supported by a glorification of violence exploding in social media, TV and movies. We are so inured by violent force that many people now think it is appropriate to settle any conflict with violence. It doesn’t matter if it is physical, mental, sexual or verbal violence. The idea is that a stronger violent force will subdue the negative energy of the others, and the key is just to have a stronger force: nastier comments, bigger muscles or stronger firepower. At best, this approach only leads to submission, but does nothing to change or heal the heart of either party.

See what is happening in this country now. Our federal government and some state governments have chosen severe and harmful forms of enforcement to deal with what some perceive as “the enemy”: immigrants, women in need of abortion, the LGBTQ community, government employees doing their jobs, etc., etc., etc.

All of us have witnessed it all in full-scale digital display: the verbal bullying and ganging up on a visiting foreign president in the White House; gangs of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents raiding homes; IT computer kids sifting through personal data of American citizens; and the firing of experts, watchdog overseers and gatekeepers who hold it all together and hold us all to a higher standard.

At some point, this federal and state show of force will inevitably reach and impact each of us.

It may be that your lesbian daughter will be bullied in the schoolyard because “nobody cares.” It may be that your Medicare is cut so you can’t afford insulin, not to mention dignified care in a retirement home.

We must be ready to respond, but not with violence.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Nonviolence is a practice we all must learn, no matter if it is in the simple saying “No” to bullying or joining a large-scale, peaceful demonstration. What is nonviolence? It is the practice of returning threats and violence with a grounded and courageous refusal to let this negative energy rule the day.

>> RELATED: Column: University of Hawaii, peers must step up for vulnerable, not retreat

Contrary to popular belief, it is not an expression of weakness but of the most profound power: love based on the refusal to do harm. Sometimes a nonviolent approach can express itself by just returning another form of nonviolent energy such as surprise or humor that can shift the whole tenor of energy exchange — and deflate the negative energy.

I learned this lesson quite by accident many years ago. While walking down a street in Waikiki, a large man thrust a knife at my throat and demanded my purse. I was so taken aback, instinctively, I just quietly responded, “You must be kidding!” and quite simply walked off, not wanting to physically fight the big guy. He was the one totally shocked and stood by dumbfounded as I got in my car and drove off.

Communities now must begin to organize and resist nonviolently, each according to their interests. We need to be informed about the issues and be able to resist with awareness any misinformation generated by the federal or state governments. Lastly, we must teach and practice nonviolence to deal with possible institutional violence.

For example, on March 10, 17 and 24, from 6 to 7 p.m., there will be a nondenominational conversation led by concerned citizens not representing a specific organization, to be held at the food court near Whole Foods in Kakaako. The purpose of the gathering is to reflect and ask questions about how we as average citizens can be nonviolent in a potentially violent setting.

Please also do your part and organize your communities.

Fran Kramer is a vestry member of St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church and an adjunct instructor of philosophy at Hawaii Tokai International College.