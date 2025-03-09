Column: Polled visitors back environmental fee

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture draw 10 million tourists each year who spend at least $20 billion annually here, according to the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). Hawaii’s beautiful and irreplaceable natural resources contribute $6 billion to the economy annually, and are critical to communities and livelihoods.

The Trust for Public Land, The Nature Conservancy and the Care for ʻAina Now (CAN) coalition urge support for priority legislation this session, for an “environmental stewardship fee” paid by visitors to finance environmental protection, restoration and resilience. Similar tourist destinations have successfully implemented this concept and supported large-scale conservation efforts, wildfire prevention, coastal protection and climate resilience.

In a poll conducted by FM3 Research early this year, more than three-quarters of visitors say establishing an environmental stewardship fee is acceptable. Most visitors said such a fee would not impact their likelihood of visiting Hawaii and in fact, one-quarter said such a fee would make them more likely to visit.

Support for an environmental stewardship fee to safeguard Hawaii’s natural resources by visitors spans all demographics, including age, gender, race, ethnicity, income level, education and political affiliation. Key findings include:

>> 85% support among repeat visitors (two to three times).

>> 73% support among those with family in Hawaii.

>> 73% support among frequent visitors (four-plus times).

>> 68% approval from first-time visitors and those planning a future trip.

Tourism is a critical pillar of Hawaii’s economy, and most of the annual 10 million visitors are returning after previous trips; these numbers increase annually. Tourism contributes upward of $3 billion in tax revenue. Visitors are essential to our economy, and they care about contributing to and caring for our island home. They are willing to pay a $25-$50 visitor fee that would close our $560 million gap in annual funding for natural resource protection and climate change mitigation.

CAN is urging support for environmental stewardship fee legislation, which can fortify natural resource protection as well as our ability to rebound after ever increasing threats of hurricanes, wildfires, raging storms, rising sea levels and floods. Whether we work in the hospitality industry or conservation sector, we are all part of the same team and need the same thing: a safe and resilient Hawaii.

It is everyone’s kuleana to make sure Hawaii’s natural resources are properly maintained and protected. Community groups, conservation organizations and informed citizens stand ready to care for our ‘aina. We need a dedicated fund to sustainably support community-led and large-scale conservation, wildfire prevention, coastal protection, climate resilience projects, biocultural restoration and natural resource protection.

We CAN work together to ensure that what’s needed is achieved.

For more information, see careforainanow.org and follow via @careforainanow.

Lea Hong is state director for Trust for Public Land; Ulalia Woodside Lee is executive director of The Nature Conservancy for Hawaii and Palmyra.