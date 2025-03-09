Letter: Appallingly, no aloha from Hirono, Schatz

Despite the overwhelming belief in the spirit of aloha here in the islands, clearly that spirit does not extend to Washington. At the president’s address to Congress on Tuesday, the lack of aloha spirit exhibited by our representatives was appalling.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz refused to even show up. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono was present, but her efforts to bring aloha to the nation’s capital included not standing for the entrance of the president, failing to acknowledge the return of an American hostage, refusing to stand or clap for the families of children slain by immigrants living in the country illegally, remaining silent as a 13-year-old cancer survivor was made an honorary Secret Service agent, and failing to acknowledge the capture of a terrorist leader.

If this is her idea of aloha, then we are in serious trouble. She should apologize to the people of Hawaii for her despicable behavior.

Thomas Sousa

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter