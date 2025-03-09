Letter: Homeschool safety net needs to improve

There has been a lot in the press about the horrible death of Sarai Perez-Rivera due to child abuse and starvation (“2 women are indicted in 3-year-old girl’s death,” Star-Advertiser, March 5). However, there has been little mention of her two brothers, ages 5 and 6, who were removed from school to be homeschooled, and were also found to be dehydrated.

There are rules that must be followed if a child is to be home- schooled, including regular assessments and testing that must be submitted. None of this apparently occurred.

What is the responsibility of both a child’s home school and the state Department of Education to ensure rules are followed? While the majority of home- schooled children thrive, there needs to be a safety net to ensure that no child falls through the cracks.

Sue Brown

Kailua

