Letter: Shame on Case for censure vote on peer

U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, yells from his seat during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
How disappointing that Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Ed Case was one of 10 Democrats to vote in favor of censuring U.S. Rep. Al Green. When the president of our nation is a sexual abuser, a convicted felon, and is dismantling the systems that serve the working class as he moves to funnel money to billionaires, decorum is the last thing we need to worry about.
I have attended seven protests since Inauguration Day and the No. 1 thing I am hearing is, “Why isn’t anyone doing anything?”
We know that power is often given to authoritarians freely and in advance.
For Case to put his name on a vote like this is not sending a signal of strength, but of compliance and cowardice. We are beyond manners. We are beyond decorum. Our nation and community need strong leaders. I would be proud to call Mr. Green my representative, because today I am not feeling that pride.
Sarah Burns
Kahala
