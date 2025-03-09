Letter: U.S. funds must take care of our people

If even one U.S. person is unhoused, one child is hungry, one senior can’t afford their medicine, then all foreign aid must stop. It was never — or at least no longer — the obligation of America to prop up other countries or fund foreign graft so a little drips down to the actual needy.

It was never our job to give other countries money for as long as they exist. Though they received money for a while, that does not guarantee we will give it forever. This is the entitlement attitude that comes from the people that pay none of the bills.

Were audits ever performed to explain or justify the money given? Can anyone defend wasting funds instead of feeding and housing our children and homeless vets? Sometimes the broom may sweep out a diamond with all the broken glass. Tough.

Steve Barnes

Kaneohe

