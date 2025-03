Bills advancing through the state Legislature aim to support families with preschool-age children, but many parents are calling for greater flexibility in qualifying for child care subsidies. Their concerns center around strict requirements, including income limits and age eligibility, which some argue do not reflect the harsh financial realities facing struggling families.

House Bill 549 proposes creation of an Early Learning Apprenticeship Grant Program, which would provide financial support to early learning service providers to participate in federally or state-approved apprenticeship programs.

Meanwhile, House Bill 692 seeks to expand eligibility for the Preschool Open Doors Program. The bill would repeal the accreditation requirement for participating child care providers and extend eligibility to 2-year-olds, allowing more centers to participate and offer financial assistance to families.

However, parents like Markielynn Valmoja argue that additional flexibility, particularly in income limits, is needed to ensure more families can benefit from the program.

When Valmoja, 29, transitioned from a part-time to full-time employment with the state Department of Education, her increased earnings led to a loss of eligibility for many benefits, including reduced-cost preschool and food assistance.

“My firstborn never went to preschool because I didn’t even think I could afford it,” she said. Determined to give her younger children access to early education programs, she enrolled them in Kama‘aina Kids, where tuition ranged from $1,500 to over $2,000 per month.

Initially, subsidies reduced her payments to $200 per child, but when an administrative error was corrected, she faced an $800 monthly expense and had to withdraw them from the program. She later enrolled her children at Na Maka Kindergarten Prep School, paying $600 per child with subsidies. But after taking the full-time job, her benefits decreased and she struggled to cover the costs. After three months, she had to withdraw her children again.

Now, her sister and mother provide care while Valmoja and her fiance juggle work and household obligations.

“We lived in low-income housing and our rent went up significantly, so we decided to move out into another rental. Having to pay for a preschool that is half of our rent as well is really hard,” she said. “I also couldn’t afford, shamefully, the school supplies, uniforms, backpacks. I tried to send them to kindergarten prep school, which I so wish I could afford until this day. It’s sad and it’s hard. I feel defeated. It totally sucks.”

State Rep. Ikaika Olds, a member of the legislative Keiki Caucus, said that when government programs set rigid income thresholds, they often exclude families who are struggling but earn slightly too much to qualify, leading to unintended consequences.

Olds (D, McCully-Moiliili) worries the situation creates a disincentive for parents to work or seek better job opportunities when they realize that earning a little more can result in a net financial loss. He suggests some may feel the need to quit their jobs or reduce their hours.

Olds emphasized the need for more flexibility in these programs, suggesting that eligibility should be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“I’ve had people lose benefits because they’ve had a quarter raise per hour — something really insignificant for an entry-level job — that all of a sudden, now they make too much money,” he said.

Hawaii’s child care costs are among the highest in the nation, placing an immense financial strain on families across the state.

In 2023, center-based infant care in Hawaii averaged $22,585 per year, which is 18% of a married couple’s median income of $125,643, far exceeding the 7% threshold recommended by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for affordable child care, according to Child Care Aware of America.

Single-parent families face even greater challenges, with infant care costs consuming approximately 52.5% of their median income.

According to the 2024 ALICE in Focus-Children report, nearly half of Hawaii children live in households experiencing economic hardship, with exorbitant child care costs playing a central role in this financial squeeze. (ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed; representing a growing number of working families unable to afford the basics.)

Olds also emphasized the importance of early childhood education in developing speech, fine motor abilities, social interaction and other skills necessary for children to prepare for kindergarten.

For Makena Kane’s family, the financial burden is overwhelming. Kane, 24, lives in Waimanalo and has gotten quotes for child care ranging from $1,200 to $1,800 per month per child. Even with subsidies, Kane finds it hard to afford, especially when also contending with the state’s high cost of living.

“If you were working a full-time, minimum-wage job, you’d still struggle to cover the cost of child care, let alone have anything left over for essentials,” she said.

“SNAP helps, but it’s not enough to cover everything,” she said, referring to food stamp benefits. “Child care, rent, bills and other costs eat up most of our income, and I’ve had to stay home with my kids because we just can’t afford full-time care.”

Kane said she even turned down a job offer with good benefits at Pearl Harbor to be a stay-at-home mom.

The ALICE report found that in 2021 and 2022, families spent an estimated $15,000 to $16,000 per year on child care. However, in 2022 a reduction in federal assistance left many with less financial support.

The Ready Keiki initiative launched in 2023 and led by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke aims to provide preschool access for all 3- and 4-year-olds in Hawaii by creating over 400 classrooms statewide.

“Child care has always been an issue in Hawaii, but it has become more acute in recent years as more families are struggling with the high cost of living,” Luke said. “We know that it’s a challenge. We’re trying to make sure that every child has a pathway to success, and that includes early education.”

For Kane and other parents, age cutoffs and other challenges make it difficult to access affordable child care.

“My oldest turned 3 in early September but she wasn’t eligible for preschool this year because of the age cutoff. So, she’ll have to wait another year,” she said. “In the meantime, we’re paying for child care for her. The cheapest option I found was $1,800 a month, and that’s not doable for us.”

Kane and her boyfriend have seriously considered moving out of state due to the high cost of living and the desire for better options for their children. They ultimately decided they wanted to raise their children in Hawaii, where they can attend schools that teach Hawaiian language, culture and values.

Luke said the state is focused on creating more affordable child care options “and ensuring that families don’t have to choose between work and quality care.”

“It’s also about building a sustainable system that supports working parents and gives their children the best start possible,” she said. “Expanding our child care workforce, improving early education programs, and offering more financial support for families are key components of the solution.”