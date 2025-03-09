Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, March 9, 2025 73° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Plan to raise hotel room tax for climate change among surviving bills

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 10:55 p.m.

Editors' PicksPolitics

STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Hawaii’s tourism industry continues to push back against increasing fees and taxes for tourists, arguing the extra expenses will discourage visitor arrivals.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

Hawaii’s tourism industry continues to push back against increasing fees and taxes for tourists, arguing the extra expenses will discourage visitor arrivals.

GEORGE F. LEE / DEC. 23 Gov. Josh Green’s effort to build more kauhale, or tiny home villages, to get homeless people off the street continues to receive support midway through the legislative session. Construction manager Jeff Ben made one last inspection of a unit at the Alana Ola Pono kauhale in Iwilei on opening day in December.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / DEC. 23

Gov. Josh Green’s effort to build more kauhale, or tiny home villages, to get homeless people off the street continues to receive support midway through the legislative session. Construction manager Jeff Ben made one last inspection of a unit at the Alana Ola Pono kauhale in Iwilei on opening day in December.

STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Hawaii’s tourism industry continues to push back against increasing fees and taxes for tourists, arguing the extra expenses will discourage visitor arrivals.
GEORGE F. LEE / DEC. 23 Gov. Josh Green’s effort to build more kauhale, or tiny home villages, to get homeless people off the street continues to receive support midway through the legislative session. Construction manager Jeff Ben made one last inspection of a unit at the Alana Ola Pono kauhale in Iwilei on opening day in December.