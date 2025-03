The dog, Akua, was killed by an unknown person after it got loose from owner Melissa Villa’s yard.

Honolulu police opened a felony animal cruelty case and are looking for the culprit who shot a Dachshund at point-blank range with a pellet gun Jan. 20 in Hauula.

The dog, Akua, was killed by an unknown person after it got loose from owner Melissa Villa’s yard. Akua was rushed to a pet hospital by Villa but veterinarians were unable to save the beloved pet. The BB pellet that killed the dog was fragmented into several pieces, “causing severe injuries to multiple intestines and the abdomen,” she said.

The pellet was given to the Honolulu Police Department as evidence.

Villa got Akua shortly after her husband died of cancer in 2020 and credited the canine with helping her through her grief.

“Even in his final moments, Akua was still my Akua. As he lay on the ER table, fentanyl dulling his pain, he saw me through bleary eyes and wagged his tail. That tiny, beautiful wag — a final gesture of love, of trust. He knew I was there. He knew I loved him,” she said.

“The world had already taken my husband, and now, it had stolen Akua, too,” said Villa, who described Akua as a tiny dog with oversized ears, short legs and an even “bigger spirit.” She also owns Akua’s female offspring, a Dachshund puppy named Keona.

Honolulu police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

Cruelty to animals in the first degree is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Honolulu police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, speaking generally about animal cruelty cases on Oahu, said that as “a lifetime pet owner, I’m disturbed whenever someone hurts or harms a defenseless animal.”

“There’s no reason for that type of behavior,” he said.

In 2024 the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney charged 18 animal cruelty cases referred by Honolulu police. HPD has opened 60 animal cruelty cases so far this year.

“We take all cases involving harm to animals seriously. Cruelty to animal cases are often not reported and animals cannot speak for themselves. We want to encourage the public to report all incidents when they see an animal being harmed,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

“However, like any other case, our office examines each case based on the evidence when we make a charging decision. As with all cases, there needs to be evidence to prove each element of the charge beyond a reasonable doubt. These elements will be different depending on the type of abuse in the particular case; but will typically include identification of the perpetrator, the conduct observed that violates the statute, in some cases, medical reports of injuries, and a witness willing to testify. Video evidence is very helpful in proving these cases.”

The Hawaiian Humane Society called Akua’s shooting death a “deeply disturbing animal cruelty case.”

“The Hawaiian Humane Society unequivocally condemns the horrific act of cruelty that Akua endured and extend our deepest sympathies to Akua’s family as they navigate the grief of his loss,” said HHS Communications Manager Brandy Shimabukuro.

According to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s annual report, the agency received 5,073 complaints about animal issues, including abuse, during the 2023 fiscal year.

In 2024, HHS issued 921 total warnings and issued 106 citations for improper animal care.

Its Field Services and Response team “works closely with HPD” and supports the training of police recruits in animal cruelty investigations. Humane Society officials also respond to cases as requested by HPD when additional animal-specific support is needed.

“We encourage the community to remain vigilant and report suspected animal cruelty immediately,” Shimabukuro said.

Report animal abuse

>> Suspected animal cruelty, abuse, neglect and abandonment can be reported to 808-356-2250 or online at HawaiianHumane.org/report-animal- cruelty. However, call 911 if witnessing an incident that poses an immediate threat to public safety or an animal.