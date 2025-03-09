David Shapiro: Dems love making rules; Trump loves to break them

An annoyance of these angry political times is overheated language that runs from the Orwellian to the profane. Readers are always sending me examples that irk them.

A term that bugs me is “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” I understand some of Donald Trump’s supporters are overly ardent in agreeing with every single thing he says and does — nobody is right all the time — but it causes unnecessary ill will to call them deranged.

Then there are Democrats with their “norms” they accuse Trump of violating, often things involving proper diplomatic language and presidential manners.

It makes me think of the character Norm from the old TV show “Cheers,” whose only apparent purpose was to order a beer occasionally to remind viewers it was a bar.

So we have Trump claiming a right to trample the Constitution, shred federal law, play Demolition Derby with democracy’s guardrails and disregard the other two co-equal branches of government in pursuit of absolute power, and Democrats clutch their puka shells over norms?

Norms are basically rules, some codified and others unspoken. Democrats have become the hall monitors of rules.

It’s ironic because the modern Democratic Party derived its soul from rules breakers who scoffed at the norms of the time and took to the halls of government, and to the streets when necessary, to end the Vietnam War, advance racial and gender equality, and clean the environment.

For Democrats to understand how they got from those successes to today’s irrelevance, they should honestly look at how they morphed from purposeful rebels to an establishment consumed by pushing cumbersome rules for every little thing.

Too many rules that make it difficult to get anything done go against the grain of the independent streak that defines Americans. Intrusive bureaucracies created since the 1960s invited rebellion.

Democrats embraced rulemaking in a futile attempt to forever lock in the gains they made on the party’s core interests — equality, environmental protection, voting rights, strong unions, public health, humane immigration.

But as they’ve learned with horror the past six weeks, you can’t lock in anything forever in a system so dependent on unwritten norms and force-fed rules, which are being easily smashed by the sledgehammers of Trump and Elon Musk.

Even if the slow-moving courts and paralyzed Congress eventually block the administrative destruction, the damage already done to our federal institutions could take decades to repair.

Democrats should take note that the wrecking-ball approach doesn’t seem to be bothering swing voters who went with Trump partly out of disdain for the administrative state — at least not until their Social Security checks aren’t sent, their taxes get bollixed and their mail stops.

Hawaii Democrats feel comfortably safe, but they shouldn’t get too complacent. If the opposition gets its act together and an electorate tired of big pay raises for the rulers and zilch for the ruled says “yes” to a constitutional convention after 40 years of “no,” things could get interesting.

Lasting policy isn’t cemented by counting on norms, but by diligently engaging in the give-and-take needed to make enduring common cause with a diverse majority of fellow citizens.

We’ll see if the time has passed for that.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.