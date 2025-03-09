Hawaii softball team swept by Long Beach State

Sunday, March 9, 2025
The Hawaii softball team lost both games of a doubleheader against Long Beach State on Saturday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
In the first game, Eryka Gonzales pitched five scoreless innings of relief as Long Beach State beat Hawaii 8-3.
Jacquelyn Bickar and Makayla Medellin each homered and scored three runs for the Beach.
Hawaii’s Jamie McGaughey batted 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.
In the second game, Kate Barnett pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts as the Beach defeated the Rainbow Wahine 9-1 in six innings.
Medellin and Selena Perez each drove in three runs for the Beach (11-9, 2-1 Big West).
Izabella Martinez batted 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Milan Ah Yat drew a bases-loaded walk for the Rainbow Wahine (15-10, 1-2).