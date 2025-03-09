Clutch hit, crafty pitching carry No. 6 Kaiser to victory

Jesse Shinagawa clutched up with a bases-loaded triple in the top of the seventh inning as No. 6-ranked Kaiser escaped with a 7-2 win over Kalani on a blustery Saturday afternoon at Kahala District Park.

Jackson Wood led the attack for Kaiser with a triple and single, scoring two runs.

“I was looking for a fastball,” Shinagawa said of the pitch on a 3-1 count. “A little bit inside and high.”

The Cougars improved to 2-0 in OIA East play (9-3 overall). They routed Castle, 13-2, earlier in the week in a TKO, five-inning game. In non-conference play, they beat Maryknoll and King Kekaulike, lost a 5-4 game to Mid-Pacific, and also lost to No. 1 Kamehameha twice.

“Our team is well bonded,” said utility man Tanner Kagimoto, who pitched 12⁄3 innings for a save.

Kaiser plays at Kailua on Wednesday.

Kalani dropped to 0-2 in OIA play (3-6-1 overall). The Falcons split games with Punahou in nonconference play. They have beaten Damien and Aiea. Among the losses was a 5-3 battle with No. 2 Mililani. They opened league play with a 10-0 loss to Roosevelt.

“It’s not that far away. We have practice Monday and Tuesday, then a game on Wednesday. It’s all a team effort,” said senior Warner Ishii, who socked a two-run double in the fifth inning. “Kaiser is a good team, but I think we can play better.”

Kalani visits Moanalua on Wednesday.

The Cougars were clinging to a 3-2 lead when Shinagawa, who was 0-for-3, stepped into the batter’s box. He launched a 2-1 pitch from Joshua Mau to deep left field, scoring Rayne Sunida, Noah Sham and Caleb Hamasaki for a 6-2 margin. Shinagawa later scored on an infield error.

“It’s good to have confidence all the way throughout the game no matter what’s going on,” Shinagawa said. “Coach always says, ‘Have balls.’”

Coach Josh Hanohano embraces an all-in mentality for his squad, fearless in every situation.

“We’re just trying to get our kids to compete on every pitch. Asking them to make quick adjustments. We’ve got one goal. We’ll keep that goal and go get it,” Hanohano said.

Hamasaki started on the mound and went 4 2⁄3 innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts, four walks and one hit batter. After Gavin Knopp’s middle-relief stint, Kagimoto took care of the rest. He started the game at second base, then moved to the mound.

“Tanner’s a competitor,” Hanohano said of the junior. “Small frame, but he thinks he’s the best out there and that’s what we want from all 23 of us. We want every single guy to just believe in themselves, and he does that.”

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh and a five-run lead, Kagimoto surrendered a single to Chasen Uyetake. Then he hit Bradley Asato. Hanohano had already had a conversation with the home umpire about Kalani batters leaning in close to the plate. He took a slow walk to the mound.

“It was a reset, a chance for the whole team to take a breather. With (Kagimoto), I kind of don’t have say anything. Just settle down, block out that error,” Hanohano said.

Batting eighth in the lineup, Kagimoto had a sacrifice bunt and an RBI groundout, finishing 0-for-3. His value as a middle infielder and closer makes him, pound for pound, invaluable.

“My sinker and fastball were working well. I was hitting my spots. I was kind of calling my own pitches,” Kagimoto said.

– –

OIA EAST

Saturday

At Kailua

Kailua 5, Castle 0

W—Zayne Hookala (five innings, one hit, no walks, nine strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Kail: Rayvin Pagan 2b, 2 runs; Hookala 2-3; Ka’alekahi Kuhaulua 2 RBIs.

At Kahala Community Park field

Kaiser 7, Kalani 2

W—Caleb Hamasaki. S—Tanner Kagimoto.

Leading hitters—Kais: Noah Sham 2-4; Jesse Shinagawa 3b, 3 RBIs; Hayzen Inouye 2-4; Jackson Wood 2-3, 3b, 2 runs. Kaln: Warner Ishii 2b, 2 RBIs; Brandon Yu 2b.

At Stevenson Intermediate School

field

Moanalua 9, Roosevelt 2

W—Kyler Shojinaga.

Leading hitters— Moan: Kyler Fernandez 2-4; Reyn Ikenaga 2-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Shojinaga 2-5; John Ganske 2-4; Tanner Nagamine 2b, 2 RBIs. Roos: Larken Nakasone 3-3; Riki Uyeno 2-4, 2b; Mackenzie Doi 2b.

OIA WEST

Saturday

At Mililani

Mililani 12, Aiea 4

W—Kole Maeda. Leading hitters—Mil: Malosi Mata’afa-Alferos 2-4, 4 RBIs; Koa Marzo 2 runs; Jonah Parker 2 RBIs; Kendall Miyasato 2 runs; Kameron Pongasi 3-3, 3b, 2 runs; Ryne Yoshimura 2 runs; Kai Hirayama 2-2, 3 RBIs; Aukai AraujoWaiau 2b. Aiea: Zion Ishikawa 2-3.

At Campbell

Campbell 6, Pearl City 1

W—Colten Silva. Leading hitters—Camp: Jonah Yacap 3-4; Brian Diggs 2-2; Jayden Pacariem 2 RBIs; Kalaeloa Kalua 2b. PC: Jodi Takara 2-3; Jayson Au Hoy 2b.

At Wahiawa Middle School field

Leilehua 3, Waipahu 0

W—Tanner Tammarine (three-hitter, seven strikeouts). Leading hitters—Lei: Titan Pasco 2-3, 2b; Blaze Manutai 2-3; Ryden Sasaki 2b; Hurley Awana 3b.

OIA DIVISION II

Saturday

At Kaimuki

Nanakuli 9, Kaimuki 2

W—Anson Kunukau (no-hitter, three walks,

15 strikeouts). Leading hitters—Nan: Ronald Vea 2-3, 3 runs; Legend 2 runs.

At Waialua

Kahuku 9, Waialua 0

W—Zennon Alo-Rosa (five innings, no walks,

five strikeouts). Leading hitters—Kah: Cayden Castillo 2 runs; Malakai Vendiola 2 runs; Brandon Tailele 2 RBIs.

At Kapolei

Kapolei 5, Radford 2

W—Brock Pamatigan. Leading hitters—Kap: Leland Ramos 2-3; Jeizen Twining 2b; Pamatigan 3b. Rad: Xavi De Alba 2-3; Bryson Ecker 3b.

At Waianae

Waianae 4, Kalaheo 1

W—Cayzen Rice (four-hitter, eight strikeouts). Leading hitters—Wain: Keoni Smith 3-3, 2b; Kamren Atanes 2b. Kalh: Benjamin Taylor 3-3.

At Lanakila District Park field

Farrington 12, McKinley 0, 5 inn.