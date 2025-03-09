Hawaii sends off its seniors with win over Cal State Northridge
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lily Wahinekapu performed as friends and family members showered her with bills.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Kelsie Imai looked to the hoop against Cal State Northridge’s Kelly Tumlin.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
MeiLani McBee dribbled against CSUN’s Jenna Kilty during the first half at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The six Wahine seniors posed after Saturday’s victory. They are, from left, Lily Wahinekapu, Kelsie Imai, MeiLani McBee, Hallie Birdsong, Mia ‘Uhila and Brooklyn Rewers. They are joined by another senior, Paige Astley, at far right, who has been the manager the past three seasons.