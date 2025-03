Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

This time, it was the Hawaii baseball team’s opponent that delivered the parting shot.

Robert Pitts singled home David Whittle from second base with the winning run in UC Riverside’s 4-3 victory at The Plex on the Highlanders’ campus.

The ’Bows, who fell to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big West, had four walk-off hits this season. This time, the ’Bows watched the opposing team celebrate on a final at bat.

Whittle opened the 13th inning with a double over right fielder Jared Quandt’s reach. Ethan Bergan’s bunt was caught by UH right-handed reliever Zac Tenn for the first out.

With first base open, the ’Bows decided to pitch to right-swinging Pitts, who reached base on four of his five plate appearances.

“That guy had been killing us,” UH coach Rich Hill said of Pitts. “But he hadn’t seen Zac’s slider. Zac’s slider is his best pitch. We thought maybe we could get him out on a slider. And the next guy (left-swinging Tyler Gordon) scared me. He’s one of their better hitters, a portal guy from Miami of Ohio. I wanted to get Pitts, then walk the 2-hole guy, and get out Griffin (Harrison, a right-swinging shortstop) right-on-right.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Pitts smacked Tenn’s pitch into center field to bring home Whittle.

“It didn’t work,” Hill said of the strategy. “First pitch, laced.”

The teams meet at 10 a.m. Hawaii time in today’s finale of the three-game series.

“A lot of good positive things, mainly the competitive nature of a 13-inning game on the road,” Hill said. “It’s always good for our guys to be in that type of arena and feel the things they’re feeling. That’ll help us down the road. You’ve got to give credit to Riverside. They really pitched well. I really believe the team that won the game deserved to win the game.”

The ’Bows trailed 3-2 entering the ninth. Draven Nushida had a one-out single and went to second on Matt Hudson’s balk. Kamana Nahaku’s single to right scored Nushida to tie it 3-all.

UH right-hander Itsuki Takemoto impressed for the second consecutive start. Takemoto allowed an earned run in six innings. He gave up four hits, walked none and struck out five.

With two left-handed hitters due up in the seventh, Hill summoned right-hander Freddy Rodriguez as a change of pace.

“I like Freddy in that situation with his change-up. And I wanted to give Freddy an inning before he faced the top of the order.”

With Highlanders on second and third in the seventh, Rodriguez threw a wild pitch. Catcher Hunter Faildo’s throw to the plate sailed past Rodriguez as Andrew Rivas scored from third and Landon Nunes sprinted from second to give the Highlanders a 3-2 lead.

Rodriguez, Isaiah Magdelano and Tenn did not allow another run for the next five innings.

In Friday’s opener, the ’Bows amassed 17 runs on 15 hits and 12 walks in dank conditions. On Saturday, Hill said, “the wind was howling in in a big ballpark, and we just hit too many balls in the air.”

The ’Bows had 19 flyouts and popups.