Scoreboard – March 9, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at Sand Island Park.

MONDAY

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: San Francisco State vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Queen’s Beach, Waikiki.

GOLF

ILH: Open, 7 a.m. at Leilehua Golf Course; Varsity, 7 a.m. at Ted Makalena Golf Course.

OIA: 10 a.m. at Mililani Golf Course.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH boys Varsity II: Island Pacific at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Damien at Kamehameha I-AA, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: McKinley at Farrington; Castle at Kahuku; Kaiser at Kalani; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. Also: Anuenue at Kalaheo (varsity only at 5:30 p.m.).

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Saturday

Boys Varsity II

Hanalani def. ‘Iolani I-AA 25-20, 25-17, 25-21

Maryknoll def. Island Pacific 25-11, 25-16, 26-17

Friday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist 25-17, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23

Boys JV 1

Hawaii Baptist-Gold def. Hawaii Baptist- Black 25-21, 25-22

BIIF

Saturday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Pahoa 25-17, 25-20, 25-27, 25-19

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

At Davis, Calif.

Saturday

Nevada 4, Hawaii 3

Singles

Youssef Kadiri (UNR) def. Azuma Visaya (UH), 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-2

Quinn Synder (UH) def. Lucas Hammond (UNR), 6-3, 6-2

Karl Collins (UH) def. Rayen Hermassi (UNR), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Axel Huysmans (UNR) def. Tian Hao Hou (UH), 6-2, 6-0

Remy Tregoures (UNR) def. Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-2, 6-2

Gregoire Valente (UNR) def. Sohta Urano (UH), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

Doubles

Kadiri/Hermassi (UNR) def. Visaya/Hou (UH), 6-0

Collins/Diego Dalisay (UH) def. Huysmans/ Valente (UNR), 6-3

Hernandez/Snyder (UH) def. Hammond/ Tregoures (UNR), 6-3

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE

Heineken Queen’s Cup

At Queen’s Beach, Waikiki

Saturday

No.15 Hawaii 5, Chaminade 0

Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo def. Leilani Ama/Grace Talpash 21-9, 21-17

Alana Embry/Julia Lawrenz def. Mahala Ka’apuni/Nanna Inoue 21-14, 21-8

Jesse Mann/Jasmine Wandeler def. Anna Stucchi/Letizia Cammillucci 21-15, 21-15

Sydney Amiatu/Kendall Kaelin def. Tabby Allen/Kanoelehua Misipeka 21-15, 21-19

Ayva Moi/Sydney Miller def. Brooklyn Poling/DeLaney Poling 21-9, 21-10

WATER POLO

ILH

Saturday

Varsity I

Punahou 15, Le Jardin 5.

Goal scorers— Pun: Synnove Robinson 5, Zoe Pang 3 , Ava Aguilera 2, Bella Nicolai, Hope McCarren, Logan Davidson, Ceila Aguilera, Kaia Chaney. LeJ: Karly Dias 3, Eden Waqainabete 2.

Kamehameha 14, Mid-Pacific 1.

Goal scorers—KS: Ava Carlson 5; Laikuakamahina Wong 4, Elsie Jubilee Kamanu 2, Charlie Nakagawa, Kaya Pascual, Kawena Neumann. MPI: Alexia Roberts 1.

Varsity II

Punahou 6, Mid-Pacific 5.

Goal scorers—Pun: Olivia Cluney 2, Gemma Canevari 2, Olivia Singer, Paige Huang. MPI: Sirena Gentry-Balding, Koral Pestana, Sara Willcox, Leina Sunada, Ceyra Lee.

OIA

Saturday

Girls Varsity

Kahuku 11, Moanalua 8.

Goal scorers— Kah: Tiana Campana 3, Eden Smith 3, Amberly Kalahua-Fleming 3, Lilyanna Newton, Savannah Porter. Moan: Ellie Dallas 5, Maya Correa Garcia, Silas Buryak, Lala Wang.

Kaiser 11, Mililani 1.

Goal scorers— Kais: Eliana Shiffner 4, Maile Judd 4, Kiley Freitas 2, Malia Judd. Mil: Morgan Russell.

Kalaheo 13, Kailua 7.

Goal scorers— Kalh: Kiana Feeney 11, Meleana Macdonald, Mia Monday. Kail: Haley Jeong 3, Kalena Mak 2, Siena Wong, Alani Mierzwa.

BULLETIN BOARD

KAHUKU HIGH AND INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Kahuku is seeking a girls volleyball head coach. Priority will be given to those who meet the following qualifications: current NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching certification; prior head or assistant coaching experience at the high school level or higher; collegiate level playing experience. E-mail resume to: Kahuku High and Intermediate School athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us. Deadline is March 17. Interviews will be scheduled after March 22.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Saturday

At Les Murakami Stadium

Chaminade 11, Biola 5

W—Xavier Stoker. Leading hitters—CU: Jake Harper 3-5, 2b, 2 runs; Casey Kudell 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Safea Villaruz-Mauai 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cade Fujii 2-3, 2b; Jackson Dorn 2-3; Aydan Lobetos 2b, 2 RBIs; Jaren Banis 2 runs.

Friday

At Francis Wong Stadium

Second Game

Azusa Pacific 2, Hawaii Hilo 0, 7 inn.

Leading hitter—Hilo: Braeden Mondeau 2b.

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

At Vulcan Field

Saturday

Azusa Pacific 4, Hawaii Hilo 3

Leading hitters—Hilo: Mariah Antoque 2b; Victoria Macias HR.

At Sand Island Park

Concordia Irvine 16, Hawaii Pacific 0, 5 inn.

Note: The Golden Eagles’ Kacie Gossett threw a no-hitter with two walks and two strikeouts.

Concordia Irvine 4, Hawaii Pacific 0

Leading hitter—HPU: Taryn Hirano 3b.

ILH

Saturday

Varsity I

At Kamehameha

Kamehameha 7, ‘Iolani 3

W—Peahi Grilho. S—Rylie Teramoto.

Leading hitters—KS: Kezia Lucas 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Bobbi Cambra HR, 3 RBIs; Kanoena Garcia 2-3. Iol: Baileigh AldosaKalaola 2-3; Kaya Okimoto 2-3, 2b; Natalie Ching 2b.

Varsity II

At Kamehameha

Kamehameha I-AA 8, Pac-Five 7

W—Sierra Ha’o.

Leading hitters—KS: Kally Adachi 2-5; Ha’o 2-4; Aariah Goo 2b, 2 runs; Reese Gray 2b, 2 RBIs; Anuhea Sibayan 2 RBIs; Logan Oda-Bunag 2b. P5: Kylie Oshita 2-4; Jaelyn Natividad 2 runs; Mauiola Zuttermeister 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 RBIs; Emi Yamane 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Nanea Dupont 2b.

OIA EAST

Saturday

At Kaimuki

Kalani 15, Kaimuki 0, 4 inn.

W—Naomi Stremick (one-hitter, six strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Kaln: Stremick 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Layna Faria 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ashlyn Sera 2-3, 3b, 3 runs; Haley Ching 3-4, 3b, HR, 5 RBIs; Kadie Carpio 2-3, 2 RBIs; Kira Yamaguchi 2-2, 2b, 2 runs. Kaim: Finau Taualupe 2b.

OIA WEST

Saturday

At Nanakuli

Mililani 16, NanakulI 0, 5 inn.

W—Taylor Adriano (perfect game, seven strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Mil: Kahiau Aina 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kamryn Aoki 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Makanalei WatkinsVillegas 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Emma Parker 2-3, 2 runs; Lana Nakayama 3-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Aubri Nakashima 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kaylie Kihara 2b.

At Campbell

Campbell 10, Waianae 0, 5 inn.

W—Lily Perreira.

Leading hitters—Camp: Kayla Whaley 2 runs; Sophia Alo HR, 3 RBIs; Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano HR, 2 RBIs; Shyla Gabrillo 2b.

At Kaala Elementary School field

Leilehua 4, Kapolei 2

W—Breeann Leong.

Leading hitters—Lei: Ciara Fortuno 2-3, 2 2bs; Isabella Mercado HR, 2 RBIs; Arria Vierra 2-3; Leong 2b; Shaleea Ancheta-Ballesteros 2b. Kap: Hayden Imai 3-4; Kandi Malama-Ahlo 2-4, 2 2b; Kieryn Imai 2-2, 2b.

OIA DIVISION II

Saturday

At Hauula Playground field

Kahuku 6, Waipahu 4

W—Kulani Welch-Hutchins.

Leading hitters—Kah: Kalena Welch-Hutchins 2b, 2 runs; Mia Rodriguez 2 runs; Kyla Andrews 2-4, 3b; Kulani Welch-Hutchins 2-4, 2b. Waip: Chloe Sercena 2-4, 3 runs; Manalani Spencer 2-4, 3b.

BIIF

Saturday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 11, Konawaena 1, 5 inn.

W—Shiloh Santos.

Leading hitters—KSH: Justin Kubojiri 4-4, 3 runs; Noah Palea 2-3; Santos 2 RBIs; Kamaka Ili 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Iokepa Martines 2b, 2 runs; Kaikoa Nobriga 2 RBIs; Kaikoa Nobriga 2b.