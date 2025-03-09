Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, March 9, 2025 73° Today's Paper

Sports

Storylines emerge as Hawaii football finishes spring

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 12:14 a.m.

Editors' PicksUH football

STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Wide receiver Bronson Baylies.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

Wide receiver Bronson Baylies.

STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Micah Mariteragi, left, and Christian Perry were the first-team guards in spring because of injuries.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

Micah Mariteragi, left, and Christian Perry were the first-team guards in spring because of injuries.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023 Jamih Otis wore number 54 in past years. And he said while it was an honor to wear the number of the many past great defensive players, Otis said he will switch to No. 11 to symbolize a new start as the team’s defensive signal-caller.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023

Jamih Otis wore number 54 in past years. And he said while it was an honor to wear the number of the many past great defensive players, Otis said he will switch to No. 11 to symbolize a new start as the team’s defensive signal-caller.

STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Wide receiver Bronson Baylies.
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Micah Mariteragi, left, and Christian Perry were the first-team guards in spring because of injuries.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023 Jamih Otis wore number 54 in past years. And he said while it was an honor to wear the number of the many past great defensive players, Otis said he will switch to No. 11 to symbolize a new start as the team’s defensive signal-caller.