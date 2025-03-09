Storylines emerge as Hawaii football finishes spring
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Wide receiver Bronson Baylies.
STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Micah Mariteragi, left, and Christian Perry were the first-team guards in spring because of injuries.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023
Jamih Otis wore number 54 in past years. And he said while it was an honor to wear the number of the many past great defensive players, Otis said he will switch to No. 11 to symbolize a new start as the team’s defensive signal-caller.