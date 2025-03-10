Gabbard: Trump ordered security clearances revoked for Biden officials

WASHINGTON >> National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said today President Donald Trump has ordered that the security clearances be revoked and access to classified information be barred for some officials from the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former national security adviser Jake Sullivan and former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco were among the individuals named, as were New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom prosecuted Trump, Gabbard said on social media.

“The President’s Daily Brief is no longer being provided to former President Biden, she said.