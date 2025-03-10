HPD: Two men pulled guns on each other during Aiea fight

Honolulu police arrested two men early Sunday at Westridge Shopping Center in Aiea after they allegedly pulled guns on each other during a fight, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Isaiah Lemi Markeo, 22, was arrested on suspicion of firearm-related offenses, including place to keep pistol. Shydon Kealoha Duvauchelle, 26, was arrested on suspicion of place to keep pistol, carrying an unregistered firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Police said the altercation began around 1:06 a.m. when the two men got into a physical fight. “During this altercation, both suspects pulled out what appeared to be handguns and pointed them at each other,” HPD said in a summary of the incident.

Officers arrived at about 1:20 a.m. and arrested both men. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.