Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 10, 2025 78° Today's Paper

Breaking News

HPD: Two men pulled guns on each other during Aiea fight

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 1:31 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

Honolulu police arrested two men early Sunday at Westridge Shopping Center in Aiea after they allegedly pulled guns on each other during a fight, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Isaiah Lemi Markeo, 22, was arrested on suspicion of firearm-related offenses, including place to keep pistol. Shydon Kealoha Duvauchelle, 26, was arrested on suspicion of place to keep pistol, carrying an unregistered firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Police said the altercation began around 1:06 a.m. when the two men got into a physical fight. “During this altercation, both suspects pulled out what appeared to be handguns and pointed them at each other,” HPD said in a summary of the incident.

Officers arrived at about 1:20 a.m. and arrested both men. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide