Kapolei mother, girlfriend plead not guilty in toddler’s death

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:05 p.m.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Janae Perez, 25, left, and Ashleigh Utley, 34, stand before Judge Ronald Johnson in Circuit Court this morning for their arraignment on murder and related charges in the starvation death of Sarai Perez-Rivera, 3, in Kapolei.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Janae Perez, 25, left, and Ashleigh Utley, 34, stand before Judge Ronald Johnson in Circuit Court this morning for their arraignment on murder and related charges in the starvation death of Sarai Perez-Rivera, 3, in Kapolei.

COURTESY TIFFANY TEXEIRA Sarai Perez-Rivera
COURTESY TIFFANY TEXEIRA

Sarai Perez-Rivera

COURTESY HPD Janae Perez, left, and Ashleigh Utley
COURTESY HPD

Janae Perez, left, and Ashleigh Utley

The mother of a 3-year-old girl who died of starvation and the mother’s girlfriend were arraigned this morning in Circuit Court.

The mother, Janae Perez, 25, and Ashleigh Utley, 34, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted assault, kidnapping, first-degree hindering prosecution, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and two counts of persistent nonsupport.

Judge Ronald Johnson confirmed no bail for both defendants.

Some of the charges relate to Perez’s other children, who were 6, 5 and 2 at the time of Sarai Perez-Rivera’s death on June 13.

She was found unresponsive in their Kapolei home and pronounced dead at the hospital.

