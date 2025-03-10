Kapolei mother, girlfriend plead not guilty in toddler’s death

The mother of a 3-year-old girl who died of starvation and the mother’s girlfriend were arraigned this morning in Circuit Court.

The mother, Janae Perez, 25, and Ashleigh Utley, 34, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted assault, kidnapping, first-degree hindering prosecution, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and two counts of persistent nonsupport.

Judge Ronald Johnson confirmed no bail for both defendants.

Some of the charges relate to Perez’s other children, who were 6, 5 and 2 at the time of Sarai Perez-Rivera’s death on June 13.

She was found unresponsive in their Kapolei home and pronounced dead at the hospital.