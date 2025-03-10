Man, 71, dies from injuries, marking Oahu’s 15th traffic fatality

Honolulu police say a 71-year-old man struck by a car in a crosswalk in Aiea last month has died from his injuries.

Police said it was informed by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office Sunday that the man had died from his injuries.

The man had been taken to the hospital in critical condition on the morning of Feb. 18 after being struck by a motorist on Moanalua Road, near a bus stop and across from Pearlridge Center.

The incident happened at 5:50 a.m., police said. The motorist, an 18-year-old man, was heading westbound on Moanalua when he struck the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at the time estimated the man to be in his 80s. EMS treated the man for head injuries as well as injuries to his right side extremities.

Police counted this as the 15th traffic fatality on Oahu, compared to six at the same time last year.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.