Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 10, 2025 73° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Musk says X is facing cyberattack following outage

By Rishi Kant and Juby Babu / Reuters

Today

Business

REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/FILE PHOTO ‘X’ logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, Calif., in July 2023. Social media platform X went down for nearly 11,000 users today, which owner Elon Musk said was the result of a cyberattack.

REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/FILE PHOTO

‘X’ logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, Calif., in July 2023. Social media platform X went down for nearly 11,000 users today, which owner Elon Musk said was the result of a cyberattack.

Social media platform X went down for nearly 11,000 users today, which owner Elon Musk said was the result of a cyberattack.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved,” Musk said in a post on the platform.

X was facing intermittent outages according to Downdetector, restricting 10,700 users in the U.S. from accessing the platform, as of 1:14 pm ET.

The number of outage reports rose to around 26,579 after falling briefly, user-submitted data on the outage-tracking website showed. The number was as high as 40,000 earlier in the day.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide