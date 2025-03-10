Musk says X is facing cyberattack following outage

Social media platform X went down for nearly 11,000 users today, which owner Elon Musk said was the result of a cyberattack.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved,” Musk said in a post on the platform.

X was facing intermittent outages according to Downdetector, restricting 10,700 users in the U.S. from accessing the platform, as of 1:14 pm ET.

The number of outage reports rose to around 26,579 after falling briefly, user-submitted data on the outage-tracking website showed. The number was as high as 40,000 earlier in the day.