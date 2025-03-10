Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, March 10, 2025 72° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Ontario imposes 25% surcharge on electricity exports to U.S.

By David Ljunggren / Reuters

Today Last updated 7:50 a.m.

BusinessPolitics

REUTERS/KYAW SOE OO/FILE PHOTO Ontario Premier Doug Ford responds to President Donald Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 4.

REUTERS/KYAW SOE OO/FILE PHOTO

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responds to President Donald Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 4.

OTTAWA >> The Canadian province of Ontario is imposing a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to New York state, Michigan and Minnesota to protest against President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Premier Doug Ford said today.

“President Trump’s tariffs are a disaster for the U.S. economy. They’re making life more expensive for American families and businesses,” Ford said in a statement.

“Until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Ontario won’t back down. We’ll stand strong, use every tool in our toolkit and do whatever it takes to protect Ontario.”

Ford said the government had told the province’s Independent Electricity System Operator that any generator selling electricity to the U.S. was now required to add a 25% surcharge valued at $10 per megawatt-hour to the cost of power.

At this level, the surcharge will generate revenue of C$300,000 to C$400,000 ($432,346 to $576,462) per day, the statement said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide