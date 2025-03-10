Wind advisory begins Tuesday morning on Maui, Hawaii island

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for portions of Maui County and Hawaii island, effective from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected on portions of Maui, Lanai, and Kahoolawe, including the Central Valley and Haleakala, as well as on Hawaii island’s south, southeast and north sides.

Winds will be strongest over and downwind of the mountains, forecasters said, and where winds are funneled around and between terrain.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” said forecasters. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

A gale warning for Maalaea Bay and Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels has also been issued, effective from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, a small craft advisory is currently in place for most Hawaiian waters, from northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii, effective until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller boats, should avoid navigating in these conditions.