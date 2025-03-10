Letter: Devise new rehab system before costly new jail

I agree with the director of the state Department of Correction and Rehabilitation and his staff that the University of Hawaii report, “Breaking Cycles,” does a good job bringing together community input and a broad knowledge base to provide guidance for designing an alternative incarceration system (“Time to look at OCCC as a comprehensive decarceration hub,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, March 3). What the report does not do is support their conclusion that an expensive new centralized jail facility is needed to move toward decarceration.

Indeed, the report acknowledges that alternative approaches to incarceration may drastically reduce the need for housing inmates. It also recommends separating the different types of inmates and decentralizing some of the services. The report does not provide specifics about the size and location of facilities needed to implement decarceration. It presents “alternative models.”

It is premature to design and build an expensive new jail before having a detailed design of a new system for rehabilitation and restorative justice.

James Richardson

Waialua

