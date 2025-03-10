Letter: Europe must step up as democratic superpower

America’s decision to throw the yoke of democracy into the dustbin and embrace authoritarian values in relation to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has given Europe the opportunity to become the standard-bearer of the democratic world.

Europe must create its own foreign policy to protect it from Russian aggression. NATO is an anachronism and should have been abandoned at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The U.S. is no longer a reliable partner and has done more harm than good in the endless wars it began in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, to name a few. Once Europe puts in place a security force, it can sit down with Russia and Ukraine and negotiate a just and enduring peace. It’s now time for Europe to accept its obligation to become a democratic superpower and demonstrate international leadership for the betterment of humanity.

Harry Wruck

Waikiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter