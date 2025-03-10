Letter: Social-media anonymity enables hate, bad info

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I don’t always agree with the opinions of letter writers. However, I came to respect them for having the courage to share, while complying with the requirement to identify themselves.

I can understand that the anonymity that social media platforms provides can serve to protect those who face persecution. I wonder, though, is that a fair trade-off for also providing anonymity to those who foment hate and disinformation?

Doug Tonokawa

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter