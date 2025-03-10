Letter: Trump is the right man to lead U.S. changes

According to Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that democracy isn’t the right model for the 21st century. Xi claims that in this nano- second world, democracy moves too slowly. Well, President Donald Trump has put Xi’s argument to rest. Never in history have we witnessed a president who moves with such speed, scope and scale. Trump goes at Mach 9 with his hair on fire.

New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker complained, “Anybody who went through it the last time remembers how nonstop it was. It ends up kind of becoming all-consuming and taking over your life. It wears you down.” The country wants change and wants it done yesterday. They picked the right man. In Trump’s world, change is the norm. Big change and fast. Lead, follow or get the hell out of the way. The Trump Train is rolling. All aboard.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

