Letter: Trump, Vance bullying of Zelenskyy shameful

Heated words flew between President Donald Trump, right, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a Feb. 28 meeting at the White House.

What Donald Trump and JD Vance did to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was humiliating, not only for their intended target, but for me. Two weak and insecure bullies beating up on the smaller kid and taking his lunch money. What that says to the rest of the world about those of us who happen to live in this country is, quite frankly, humiliating to me. It accomplished nothing of constructive value; it just made two infantile men feel good about themselves at the expense of someone who was asking them to fulfill a promise that this country made.

They tried to get Zelenskyy to get down on his knees and beg. I am proud that he refused to belittle himself.

That I am even remotely associated with these bullies is enough to make me wake up with a stomach ache.

Grant Merritt

Manoa

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter