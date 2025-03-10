Off the news: House prices hit new high, condos’ drop

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Supply, demand and insurance woes for many condo associations are working their magic on Oahu’s housing market.

Single-family homes remain in short supply, and the median sales price hit a record high of $1.185 million in February, driven by investors in the high-end market; that’s 10.2% higher than one year previously and above the last peak of $1,153,500 in May 2022. Sales fell 6.7%, to 167 from 179.

Meanwhile, with more inventory available, condo prices have dropped, and sales have slowed. The median sales price was $494,000 in February, down 3.6% from $512,500 a year earlier. Sales fell 12.3%, to 293 from 334.