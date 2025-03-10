Off the news: Long process of Iwilei development starts

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s still very early in the process, but the long-awaited vision to overhaul Iwilei with transit-oriented development might start getting clearer.

The city has issued a issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for a large-scale builder to enter into a public-private partnership. The transformative project is aiming for up to 700 affordable housing units alongside commercial, retail, institutional, educational, recreational and governmental services.