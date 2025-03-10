Editorial: Rail riders deserve better from city

Construction of Oahu’s rail system has been fraught, to say the least. Running billions of dollars over budget, late and two stations short of original plans, Skyline has endured public pushback to the point that its mere existence is often used as a political cudgel. But on it rolls.

A new report from the Office of the City Auditor, conducted between January and December 2024 and containing a bullet-point list of recommendations for improvement, is being held up as Skyline’s latest bugaboo. Among the highlights: a ridership decline of 44% over Skyline’s first six months of operation (corrected from an initially reported 77%, the result of an apparent calculation snafu); station ingress and egress in need of refinement; poor signage; a restrictive HOLO Card admission system; and walking hazards and graffiti at certain stations.

Perhaps most damning is evidence that multimodal transportation, Skyline’s raison d’etre, does not appear to be an effective means of people moving in Honolulu — at least not yet.

All this falls on the city Department of Transportation Services (DTS) to fix — which it must. The department is tasked with rail operations and maintenance, which it contracts out to Hitachi, the same company that supplied Skyline’s cars and is currently suing the city and the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation for $324.1 million over costly delays. DTS Director-designate Roger Morton seemed to bristle at the audit, firing back with ripostes to many of the report’s negative findings. A less-than-inspiring response. The issues are many, and the more can-kicking by officials involved, the less progress made on a project that must operate successfully.

On supposedly dwindling ridership, however, Morton does have a point: “Comparing ridership during the four fare-free days in July 2023 with ridership in December 2023 is an ‘apples to oranges’ metric.”

Feeding Skyline’s first month of operation into calculations muddies the water and proves an unreliable — and disingenuous — gauge of rider demand. A more accurate representation would assign July’s 3,291-riders-per-day mean to those four introductory free days, yielding a total of 102,008 riders that month and a more charitable 16% July-to-December dip.

Algebra aside, ridership was hovering in the mid-80,000s in late 2023, far from DTS’ goal of 8,000 riders a day. Very discouraging, though not entirely unexpected, given a half-complete rail system that has yet to snake its way to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and into Downtown Honolulu. Travel-time efficiency will no doubt improve as Phase 2 — from Aloha Stadium to Middle Street — sees completion this summer, but as it stands, point-to-point multimodal transportation involving rail is a distant third to cars and TheBus.

To improve riders’ experience now, DTS surely has an opportunity to take the initiative, make upgrades and investigate additional amenities to boost engagement. An example: A shuttle between Kapolei’s Kualakai endpoint station and Ka Makana Alii shopping mall, located about a mile away. A more comprehensive accounting of funds available for Skyline enhancement will soon be fleshed out as part of Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s fiscal 2026 budget, which allocates $476.7 million for mass transit programs.

Accessibility is another hurdle that must be addressed immediately, including an absence of multi-language signage and communications resources. Many stations could do with signs to direct riders to nearby points of interest, orienting landmarks or public hot spots.

Safe and ADA-compliant access is another issue, and while Morton notes DTS has no jurisdiction over areas surrounding Skyline stations, there are certainly avenues for collaboration. Similarly, construction of a pedestrian bridge at the Waiawa Station at Pearl Highlands — and at other stations sited in high-traffic areas — is a public safety necessity.

For its part, DTS said it will review the audit’s findings and “strive towards implementation and improvement.” Again, it must. Taxpayers have too much invested to see friction, defensiveness and ineptness derail Skyline’s chances of becoming a key and beneficial component of the city’s public transportation network.