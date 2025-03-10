City Council discusses helping with cesspool conversion
STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES / 2015
A partially exposed cinder-block cesspool pit with a cover on an eroding shoreline in Punaluu. Hawaii has 83,000 cesspools, more than any other state.
STAR-ADVERTISER
A new bill could help homeowners replace residential cesspools by offering grants of up to $50,000. The bill would focus on neighborhoods in the proximity of existing sewer treatment plants.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, staff walk along a new aeration basin that opened in 2024 at Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant in Ewa Beach.
STAR-ADVERTISER / COURTESY PHOTO
Tommy Waters, left, Matt Weyer.