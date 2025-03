Swipe or click to see more

Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced the following new hires:

>> Sergio Sanchez as director of rooms for Outrigger Kona Resort &Spa. Sanchez has more than 10 years’ in experience in guest serv­ices, operations management and luxury hotel administration; he was previously at Sheraton Gateway, where he led the front office and housekeeping departments.

>> Christopher Weeks as Outrigger Platinum Membership manager. Weeks was previously assistant area manager at AvantStay and has held leadership positions at Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra and Embassy Suites by Hilton.

>> Sione Atuekaho as director of engineering for Outrigger Kauai Beach Resort &Spa. Atuekaho’s experience includes managing construction projects for Bowers + Kubota and civil projects for government agencies in Hawaii.

>> Nathan Osterkamp as area director of engineering. Osterkamp joins with 15 years of leadership experience in engineering management, specializing in large-scale luxury hospitality industry operations, previously as vice president of engineering for Atlantis Paradise Island.

