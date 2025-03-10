Vidinha Stadium repair work starts

Friday’s stop at Vidinha Stadium in Lihue was the second visit to a county stadium for Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami and Kauai Interscholastic Federation Secretary Jason Yoshida in less than two days.

On Thursday afternoon the pair were joined by Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Porter to experience the inaugural KIF girls flag football game. On Friday both leaders participated in the groundbreaking for major repairs to Vidinha Stadium as the facility closed for the first phase of the improvement project.

“This project represents collaboration and partnerships, as it has genuinely been a team effort,” Kawakami said. “This is what is possible when everyone comes together for our community. Mahalo to all our partners, workers and everyone involved who made this possible. Our island will truly appreciate this field of dreams for future generations.”

A county news release outlined the $12.2 million project, which includes demolishing and removing the existing field, track implements and an upgraded scoreboard.

Michael Contrades, who is working on the project with Kylan Dela Cruz of the parks department, said part of the upgrades involves installing turf crafted from synthetic fibers that closely mimic the look and feel of natural grass. Work will also be done to increase the size of the soccer field to standard size.

The county opted for organic infill made from coconut husks to help keep the field cooler and maintain a temperature similar to that of natural grass. The benefits include year-round play without needing to “rest” the field, a significant reduction in water consumption and elimination of the need for pesticides or fertilizers.

Cultural practitioner Sean Chun officiated at Friday’s groundbreaking, saying the real blessing will happen when the feet of keiki touch the new surface for the first time.

The project is contracted by Co-Ha Builders Inc., dba Applied Surfacing Technology, in collaboration with the Fukunaga &Associates Inc. engineering firm. The work is estimated to be completed by December, with Vidinha Stadium closed for the duration.

Phase 2 of the project includes repairing bleachers, replacing the press box, upgrades to meet current Americans With Disabilities Act requirements, installing advanced field lighting systems and remodeling locker rooms, offices, restrooms and concession booths.