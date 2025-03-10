Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Vital Statistics: Feb. 28 – March 6, 2025

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Feb. 28 to March 6

>> Kiani Ku‘uleialoha Kiapa‘akai Kealohilani Ahia and Jared Romeo Oshima

>> Ozge Baskin and Michael Du Preez

>> Edin Bojicic and Merima Halilovic

>> Tyler Joshua Bujwid and Haley Mairead Neal

>> Kyle Bauer Carter and Malena Lanee Novoa

>> Clayton Phelps Clemens and Emily Lynn Amell

>> Austin Thomas Cowan and Kayli Renee Palmer

>> James Franklin Deal IV and Ilena Isabella Zamorano

>> Yvonne Leilani Firing and Andrew Michael Nutbeen

>> Monica Rae Flores and Danny Rene Guerrero

>> Carlos Leonel Garcia and Kamelia Marie Datil Quinones

>> Linda Marie Giordano and Diego Antonio Fabara Salinas

>> Jeannette Canete Gutierrez and Rogelio Giango Olimba

>> Richard Fred Hart Jr. and Andrea Louise Luck

>> Marlie Kate Holland and Wesley Layne Griffin

>> Preston Donald Huffman and Elizabeth Phung

>> Melissa Ann Jaromay and Nicholas Daniel Gonzales

>> Jonathan Michael Johnson and Wendy Marie Skorupski

>> Olivia Ann King and Travis James Smeltzer

>> Lance Madariaga Lam and Lindsey Matsuko Matoi

>> Uladzislau Lisau and Liubov Patieieva

>> Izuchukwu Obinna Mba and Charis Lobedica Otchia

>> Pedro Ezequiel Moneda Avila and Tiffany Marie Nunez

>> Daniel Andreas Moreno and Zoe Anahi Magana Magana

>> Vincent Ralph Tatsuo Murai and Erica Fuhua Chen

>> Jordan Matthew Murphy and Hannah Kristine Hunt

>> Jake Yasuo Nakamoto and Chasity Breeze Hokuli‘i O Kalani Carlbom

>> Seth Robert Reinsager and Gychel Vergara Salsona

>> Dallas Sarah Rodrigues and Taylor Kainoa Genko Dixon Babb

>> Garrett Owen Slater and Siera Ann Panter

>> Jeffery Akira Teruya and Belinda Acosta Benigno

>> Bryan Lawrence Vagts and Asatta Alliahja Devonya Russell

>> Alexis Monique Vickers and Elliott Charles Deotsch

>> Jorge Alejandro Weiss and Genki Oda

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Feb. 28 to March 6

>> Samuel William ‘Imiloa Jackson Baclaan

>> Ximena Ivy Bareng Torres

>> Eleanor Lehua Baude-Chang

>> Mila Sloane Hok Wai Burrill

>> Ronin Ivan Ki‘aikupono Felix

>> Maeve Amelia Friesner

>> Kameron Zayn Hamilton

>> Luke Aurelius Hullinger

>> Koltyn Eito Kaimana Kawauchi

>> Ethan Connor Koutsouros

>> Jackson Matias Love McCall

>> Charis Rose Mullis

>> Kinsley Kawena Oliveros

>> Reyn Emma Jeanette Orimoto

>> Siaosi Azaiah-Zayn Pasina

>> Riven Nainoa Lee Phung

>> Mia Xinxin Prasad

>> Victory Given Ray

>> Jayci Mia Manulani Rogers

>> Chaycee Marie Kaleoaheahemalieihilina‘imailunaku‘umana Sarsona

>> Teresa Shen

>> Psalms Neal Kahananuiakealoha Yoshii

>> Ann Zao

