Vital Statistics: Feb. 28 – March 6, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 28 to March 6
>> Kiani Ku‘uleialoha Kiapa‘akai Kealohilani Ahia and Jared Romeo Oshima
>> Ozge Baskin and Michael Du Preez
>> Edin Bojicic and Merima Halilovic
>> Tyler Joshua Bujwid and Haley Mairead Neal
>> Kyle Bauer Carter and Malena Lanee Novoa
>> Clayton Phelps Clemens and Emily Lynn Amell
>> Austin Thomas Cowan and Kayli Renee Palmer
>> James Franklin Deal IV and Ilena Isabella Zamorano
>> Yvonne Leilani Firing and Andrew Michael Nutbeen
>> Monica Rae Flores and Danny Rene Guerrero
>> Carlos Leonel Garcia and Kamelia Marie Datil Quinones
>> Linda Marie Giordano and Diego Antonio Fabara Salinas
>> Jeannette Canete Gutierrez and Rogelio Giango Olimba
>> Richard Fred Hart Jr. and Andrea Louise Luck
>> Marlie Kate Holland and Wesley Layne Griffin
>> Preston Donald Huffman and Elizabeth Phung
>> Melissa Ann Jaromay and Nicholas Daniel Gonzales
>> Jonathan Michael Johnson and Wendy Marie Skorupski
>> Olivia Ann King and Travis James Smeltzer
>> Lance Madariaga Lam and Lindsey Matsuko Matoi
>> Uladzislau Lisau and Liubov Patieieva
>> Izuchukwu Obinna Mba and Charis Lobedica Otchia
>> Pedro Ezequiel Moneda Avila and Tiffany Marie Nunez
>> Daniel Andreas Moreno and Zoe Anahi Magana Magana
>> Vincent Ralph Tatsuo Murai and Erica Fuhua Chen
>> Jordan Matthew Murphy and Hannah Kristine Hunt
>> Jake Yasuo Nakamoto and Chasity Breeze Hokuli‘i O Kalani Carlbom
>> Seth Robert Reinsager and Gychel Vergara Salsona
>> Dallas Sarah Rodrigues and Taylor Kainoa Genko Dixon Babb
>> Garrett Owen Slater and Siera Ann Panter
>> Jeffery Akira Teruya and Belinda Acosta Benigno
>> Bryan Lawrence Vagts and Asatta Alliahja Devonya Russell
>> Alexis Monique Vickers and Elliott Charles Deotsch
>> Jorge Alejandro Weiss and Genki Oda
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 28 to March 6
>> Samuel William ‘Imiloa Jackson Baclaan
>> Ximena Ivy Bareng Torres
>> Eleanor Lehua Baude-Chang
>> Mila Sloane Hok Wai Burrill
>> Ronin Ivan Ki‘aikupono Felix
>> Maeve Amelia Friesner
>> Kameron Zayn Hamilton
>> Luke Aurelius Hullinger
>> Koltyn Eito Kaimana Kawauchi
>> Ethan Connor Koutsouros
>> Jackson Matias Love McCall
>> Charis Rose Mullis
>> Kinsley Kawena Oliveros
>> Reyn Emma Jeanette Orimoto
>> Siaosi Azaiah-Zayn Pasina
>> Riven Nainoa Lee Phung
>> Mia Xinxin Prasad
>> Victory Given Ray
>> Jayci Mia Manulani Rogers
>> Chaycee Marie Kaleoaheahemalieihilina‘imailunaku‘umana Sarsona
>> Teresa Shen
>> Psalms Neal Kahananuiakealoha Yoshii
>> Ann Zao