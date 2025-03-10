No. 3 Wahine water polo team blasts CSUN

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Ema Vernoux fired in five goals and Jordan Wedderburn added four to lead the No. 3 University of Hawaii women’s water polo team to a 14-9 victory over Cal State Northridge on Sunday at Matador Pool in Northridge, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 12-3 overall and 2-0 in conference action. The ’Bows have won their last 12 matches against Big West competition dating back to last season’s undefeated conference run.

Daisy Logtens started at goalie and recorded 13 saves and three steals for UH (12-3 overall, 2-0 Big West). UH returns home to host Long Beach State on Saturday.

Rainbow sailors finish second in L.A.

The University of Hawaii coed sailing team finished second in the Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup held in San Pedro, Calif.

Led by skipper Erik Anderson, UH’s Catalina 37 fleet featured Kees Horn, Sophia Shaeffer, Malia Johnson, Everett McAvoy, Vivian Bonsager, Arden Rathkopf and Grady Van Ness. The crew finished first in three of the total total races and ended with 43 points. USC won the three-day event with 36 points.